Young Entrepreneur 2026

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About this event
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Select this category if you are between the ages of six and eighteen and in the Greater Toronto Area. This placement will be explicitly located within the festival at Riverwalk Commons, just outside the Newmarket Community Lions Hall. Tent weighting services are not included and must be purchased separately. You are responsible for your tent, table, chairs and lighting. - Power is not included, and gas/diesel generators are prohibited in this zone. We recommend purchasing a heavy-duty power bank if you require power.
Tents must be safely operated without the use of stakes. Tents failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be permitted to set up on-site. Should you require additional anchoring support, weighted plastic or cinderblocks can be provided. This ensures that 50 lbs/22 kg of weight is distributed on each leg of the tent, totalling 200 lbs/44kg so that the tent can operate safely in high-wind conditions. Please note that all activities or sales are to happen within your 10x10 space; please respect everyone's space on-site.
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