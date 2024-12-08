Young Innovators: Building Tomorrow's Leaders, Today!

The Young Innovator’s program is excited to share a sneak peek from our Young Author’s series. Game vs Self: An Autobiography by Jay Herbert takes listeners on a raw and heartfelt journey through his youthful dreams of becoming a professional basketball player. Jay reflects on the sacrifices, challenges, and moments of self-doubt that defined his pursuit of greatness. With honesty and vulnerability, he opens up about the internal battles that often felt more daunting than the external ones—navigating family expectations, personal limitations, and the relentless drive for success. This audiobook is not just about basketball; it’s about resilience, growth, and the constant push to reconcile who we are with who we want to be. A story of hope, hard work, and transformation, Game vs Self will inspire anyone chasing a dream, whether on the court or in life.

The Young Innovator’s program is excited to share a sneak peek from our Young Author’s series. Game vs Self: An Autobiography by Jay Herbert takes listeners on a raw and heartfelt journey through his youthful dreams of becoming a professional basketball player. Jay reflects on the sacrifices, challenges, and moments of self-doubt that defined his pursuit of greatness. With honesty and vulnerability, he opens up about the internal battles that often felt more daunting than the external ones—navigating family expectations, personal limitations, and the relentless drive for success. This audiobook is not just about basketball; it’s about resilience, growth, and the constant push to reconcile who we are with who we want to be. A story of hope, hard work, and transformation, Game vs Self will inspire anyone chasing a dream, whether on the court or in life.

More details...