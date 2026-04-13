Stanley Park Ecology Society

Hosted by

Stanley Park Ecology Society

About this event

Your Observation Matters: iNaturalist Bird Walk With Scott Loarie (April 16, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm)

712 Lost Lagoon Path

Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada

Reduced
$20

Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.

Register for "Your Observation Matters: Citizen Science in Birding Panel" for a discount code to this event.

Standard
$25

Fee covers basic program delivery costs

Register for "Your Observation Matters: Citizen Science in Birding Panel" for a discount code to this event.

Supportive
$30

Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming


Register for "Your Observation Matters: Citizen Science in Birding Panel" for a discount code to this event.

Add a donation for Stanley Park Ecology Society

$

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