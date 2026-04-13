Your Observation Matters: iNaturalist Bird Walk With Scott Loarie (April 16, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm)

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About this event
Reduced price for those with financial barriers. Our Members are also welcome to choose this option.
Register for "Your Observation Matters: Citizen Science in Birding Panel" for a discount code to this event.
Fee covers basic program delivery costs
Register for "Your Observation Matters: Citizen Science in Birding Panel" for a discount code to this event.
Fee covers costs and contributes to future public programming
Register for "Your Observation Matters: Citizen Science in Birding Panel" for a discount code to this event.
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