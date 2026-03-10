Hosted by

Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Your Region Your Voice

4313 50 Ave

Bonnyville, AB T9N 0B4, Canada

Single Ticket
$157.50

Doors open 5pm/Dinner 6pm/Panel Discussion 7pm Cash Bar Price is inclusive of GST

Regional Ambassador
$1,050

~Social media exposure before and after the event ~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program ~One Complimentary ticket ~Reserved seating in your honor for 1 guest with a prime seating table~Price is inclusive of GST

Table Sponsor
$1,575

~Social media exposure before and after the event ~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program ~Reserved seating in your honor for 8 guests with a prime seating table ~Price is inclusive of GST

Silver Sponsor
$3,625

~Recognition on all Digital promotional material with other Silver Sponsors ~Social media exposure before and after the event ~Business name acknowledgments in the printed evening program ~Two complimentary tickets ~Reserved seating in your honor for 2 guest with a prime seating table ~Price is inclusive of GST

Gold Sponsor
$5,250

~Recognition on all digital promotional material with Gold Sponsors ~Social media exposure before & after the event ~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and closing of the evening’s program ~Grouped logo acknowledgment in the printed evening program 4 complimentary tickets Reserved seating in your honor for 4 guests with a prime seating table Price is inclusive of GST

Platinum Sponsor
$7,875

~Recognition on all digital promotional material with other Platinum Sponsors ~Social media exposure before & after the event ~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and closing of the evening's program Logo acknowledgment in the printed evening program 6 complimentary tickets Reserved seating in your honor for 6 guests at a dignitaries' guest table Price is inclusive of GST

Regional Voice Dinner Sponsor
$10,500

~Exclusive logo acknowledgment on all Digital promotional materials as Your Region - Your Voice dinner sponsor ~Bring a welcome greeting when guests have been seated (2 min) ~Social media exposure before & after the event ~Verbal acknowledgment at the opening and end of the evening's program Exclusive logo acknowledgment as dinner sponsor in the printed evening program 8 complimentary tickets (table) Seating reserved in your honor for 8 guests at a dignitaries guest table Price is inclusive of GST

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!