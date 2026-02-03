Youth Iftar Program – Ramadan Connect 2026

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About this event
Valid for one Youth Iftar date (Sunday March 1st 2026)
Registration is for youth aged 13 and under only.
This is a drop-off program with volunteer supervision.
Valid for one Youth Iftar date (March 08th )
Registration is for youth aged 13 and under only.
This is a drop-off program with volunteer supervision.
Valid for both Youth Iftar dates:
March 01 & March 08, 2026.
For youth aged 13 and under.
Drop-off program with volunteer supervision.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!