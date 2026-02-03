Markham Community Connect

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Markham Community Connect

About this event

Youth Iftar Program – Ramadan Connect 2026

5665 14th Ave

Markham, ON L3S 4H8, Canada

Youth Iftar – (March 01 2026)
$5

Valid for one Youth Iftar date (Sunday March 1st 2026)
Registration is for youth aged 13 and under only.
This is a drop-off program with volunteer supervision.

Youth Iftar – (March 08th 2026)
$5

Valid for one Youth Iftar date (March 08th )
Registration is for youth aged 13 and under only.
This is a drop-off program with volunteer supervision.

Youth Iftar – Both Dates (Mar 01 & Mar 8)
$10

Valid for both Youth Iftar dates:
March 01 & March 08, 2026.
For youth aged 13 and under.
Drop-off program with volunteer supervision.

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