Markham Community Connect

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Markham Community Connect

About this event

Youth Iftar Program – Ramadan Connect 2026

120 Rouge Bank Dr

Markham, ON L3S 4B7, Canada

Youth Iftar – (March 14 2026)
$5

Youth Iftar – Muslim Youth (March 14, 2026)

Price

$5

Description

Valid for the Interfaith Youth Iftar on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
For youth ages 4–13 only.
This is a drop-off program supervised by trained MCC volunteers. All youth must be registered in advance.

Youth Iftar – (March 14,2026)
Pay what you can

Youth Iftar – Non-Muslim Guest (March 14, 2026)

Price

$0 (Free)

Description

Valid for the Interfaith Youth Iftar on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
For non-Muslim youth ages 4–13 invited to experience Ramadan and Iftar.
This is a drop-off program supervised by trained MCC volunteers. All youth must be registered in advance.

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