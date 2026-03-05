Youth Iftar Program – Ramadan Connect 2026

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Youth Iftar – Muslim Youth (March 14, 2026)
$5
Valid for the Interfaith Youth Iftar on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
For youth ages 4–13 only.
This is a drop-off program supervised by trained MCC volunteers. All youth must be registered in advance.
Youth Iftar – Non-Muslim Guest (March 14, 2026)
$0 (Free)
Valid for the Interfaith Youth Iftar on Saturday, March 14, 2026.
For non-Muslim youth ages 4–13 invited to experience Ramadan and Iftar.
This is a drop-off program supervised by trained MCC volunteers. All youth must be registered in advance.
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