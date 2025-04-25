Youth Program Registration

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About this event
If your child is a planning to attend a drop in day within the Zone and you would like to be send the online registration form please select this ticket.
Who: Grades 5+
When: Mondays
Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)
Join us to test your decorating skills!
You HAVE to be registered to attend on Tuesdays
Who: Grades 5+
When: Tuesdays
Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)
design, bend, cut, and create the most fabulous creations of all time!
Who: Grades 5+
When: Wednesdays
Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)
Do you have extra homework that needs to be done? Do you have a project that could use some additional supplies? Come on down on Thursdays, where there are leaders to help you out!
Who: Grades 5+
When: Thursdays
Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)
$
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