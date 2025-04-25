BGC Olds and Area

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BGC Olds and Area

About this event

Youth Program Registration

4911 51st Ave

Olds, AB T4H 1H3, Canada

Drop in March Grade 5+
Free

If your child is a planning to attend a drop in day within the Zone and you would like to be send the online registration form please select this ticket.
Who: Grades 5+
When: Mondays

Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)

Nailed It
$25

Join us to test your decorating skills!

You HAVE to be registered to attend on Tuesdays
Who: Grades 5+
When: Tuesdays

Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)

Cardboard Engineers
Free

design, bend, cut, and create the most fabulous creations of all time!
Who: Grades 5+
When: Wednesdays

Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)

Homework Help
Free

Do you have extra homework that needs to be done? Do you have a project that could use some additional supplies? Come on down on Thursdays, where there are leaders to help you out!
Who: Grades 5+
When: Thursdays

Time: 3-6 pm
Where: The Zone (4911 51ave)

Add a donation for BGC Olds and Area

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