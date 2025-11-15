Hosted by

Yukon Crafts Society

About this event

Sales closed

Yukon Crafts Society's Online Auction

Pick-up location

4133 4 Ave suite 101, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 1H8, Canada

Atlin Mountain Coffee Roasters item
Atlin Mountain Coffee Roasters
$40

Starting bid

4-400g Bags of Coffee + 2 stickers

flavors include:

Aurora Med Roast

Road Trip

Parks Roast

Run Away Bean

Value $90

Art by Makisha item
Art by Makisha
$23

Starting bid

Raven w/Fireweed Print, 12"x18"

Value $55

Fireweed Knits item
Fireweed Knits
$8

Starting bid

hand knitted flower

Value $15

Creations North of 60 item
Creations North of 60
$25

Starting bid

Salmon leather beaded brooch kit

Value $50

Dome Designs item
Dome Designs
$15

Starting bid

Fleece Mitts adult size medium

Value $45

Mikmack Granola Bars item
Mikmack Granola Bars
$8

Starting bid

Mixed bag of granola bars

Value $15

Natural Spirit Soaps item
Natural Spirit Soaps
$12

Starting bid

Sweetgrass and Vanilla soap and salve

Value $28.45

Sunshine & Wild Co. item
Sunshine & Wild Co. item
Sunshine & Wild Co.
$30

Starting bid

Organic tee - "Have Good Morels" on the back size medium

Value $65

Robert Postma Photography item
Robert Postma Photography
$20

Starting bid

Northern Light 1000+ pc puzzle

Value $45

G_P Distributing item
G_P Distributing
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 case of chicken breast 4kg box

Value $70

Northern Soul Studios item
Northern Soul Studios
$20

Starting bid

3D bear w/trees wall hanging

Value $55

Zanti Kamala item
Zanti Kamala
$6

Starting bid

Sugar plum bath bombs

Value $11.25

Daat Indian Cuisine item
Daat Indian Cuisine
$10

Starting bid

jar of spicy mint chutney

Value $20

Wellness in Mind item
Wellness in Mind
$35

Starting bid

Silver Fox Earrings

Value $70

Luna & Aurora item
Luna & Aurora
$6

Starting bid

Red Fox Candle: Berry, Peppermint, Apple

Value $15

Chelsey Rae Designs item
Chelsey Rae Designs
$20

Starting bid

beaded earrings

Value $45

Imperfect Wood Carving item
Imperfect Wood Carving
$20

Starting bid

Burl candle Holder

Value $40

Cache & Cade item
Cache & Cade
$25

Starting bid

Fox family print

Value $55

Northerly Gnome item
Northerly Gnome
$12

Starting bid

Cute 10" gnome

Value $20

Grande Naturals Pet Treats item
Grande Naturals Pet Treats
$6

Starting bid

Yukon Beef and Cheddar Cheese

Value $11

Blinged Out item
Blinged Out
$15

Starting bid

Glittered Travel mug

Value $35

Les Belles Chores item
Les Belles Chores
$10

Starting bid

Hanging belles with owl

Value $20

Northern Tales item
Northern Tales
$175

Starting bid

1 night of Aurora viewing for two guests

Value $325

Ajü Kädän Designs item
Ajü Kädän Designs
$22

Starting bid

Beaded earrings

Value $40

Special Surprise item
Special Surprise
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate, plus 3 locally made products

Value $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!