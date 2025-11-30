Yukon Crafts Society's Silent Auction

The Experience

Our most popular tour! Join us as we leave downtown Whitehorse at 10:00pm and take a short distance drive to our private & north-facing viewing site. Our site has an unobstructed view, allowing guests to see the aurora borealis dance across the sky. A heated, cozy cabin or wall tent is available for your comfort. Hot drinks and snacks are provided, including marshmallows to roast over the campfire.

Donated by Northern Tales

Value $325.50