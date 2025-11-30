Hosted by

Yukon Crafts Society

About this event

Sales closed

Yukon Crafts Society's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4133 4 Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 1H8, Canada

tote bag item
tote bag
$10

Starting bid

tote bag, water proof, tear-proof polyester-cotton bags

Donated by Cabin threads

Value $45

Gift bundle item
Gift bundle
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Air North, Northerly Gnome, MLC Yuletide, Les Belles Chores, Klondike Creations

Value $105

Kettle corn item
Kettle corn
$10

Starting bid

Christmas Trio of popcorn with tote bag

Donated by Klondike Kettle Corn

Value $50

Copper pendant necklace item
Copper pendant necklace
$15

Starting bid

Copper pendant necklace

Donated by Venture Jewelry

Value $70

Earrings item
Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Wildwood Designs

Value $30

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift basket of assorted dried soups, risottos, and rice dishes. With assorted jams and jellies

Donated by Chef Sandra

Value $80

Mommy and me berry jackets item
Mommy and me berry jackets
$90

Starting bid

Mommy and me, matching berry jackets size adult medium and child 8

Donated by G-Ma's Kidswear

Value $230

Beading mat item
Beading mat
$10

Starting bid

Crafters Project beading mat with sealable bags

Creations North of 60

Value $50

Black Gem necklace item
Black Gem necklace
$15

Starting bid

Black Gem necklace

Donated by Macani Arte- Raices Designs

Value $50

2026 Calander item
2026 Calander item
2026 Calander
$10

Starting bid

hand painted 2026 Calnder

Donated by Meghann Atina Art

Value $25


Wooden tray item
Wooden tray
$20

Starting bid

Wooden tray

Donated by DEC Woodworking and crafts

Value $40

Baby Snug Blanet item
Baby Snug Blanet
$20

Starting bid

47"x47" baby snug blanket

Donated by Due North maternity and Baby

Value $82

Bath salts and face cream item
Bath salts and face cream
$10

Starting bid

Bath salts and face cream

Donated by Creams of the Forest

Value $70

Bliss Neck Warmer item
Bliss Neck Warmer
$10

Starting bid

Very soft and warn, neck warmer

Value $25

Donated by Käjét - Made by Jamie Schaffrath

Yukon Brewing bundle item
Yukon Brewing bundle
$20

Starting bid

t-shirt, hat and stickers

Donated by Yukon Brewing

Value $50

Soap and Salve item
Soap and Salve
$10

Starting bid

Sweetgrass and Vanilla soap and salve

Donated by Natural Spirit Soap

Value $28.45

Beaded Earrings item
Beaded Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Beaded Earrings

Donated by PDS

Value $40

Yukon Built Crib Board + Deck of Playing cards item
Yukon Built Crib Board + Deck of Playing cards
$120

Starting bid

Yukon Built Crib Board + Deck of Playing cards

Donated by Yukon Built

Value $177

Organic Muslin Swaddles item
Organic Muslin Swaddles
$10

Starting bid

2pk Organic Muslin Swaddles

Donated by Due North Maternity and Baby

Value $54

Print by Jill Aalhus Art item
Print by Jill Aalhus Art
$20

Starting bid

Digital illustration

Value $55 - "Blood of Summer"

Donated by Jill Aalhus Art

3D Printed Dragon item
3D Printed Dragon
$20

Starting bid

3D printed Dragon

Donated by North 3D Printing

Vue $55


Painted Fox Family item
Painted Fox Family
$10

Starting bid

painting - Fox Family

Donated by Cache & Cade

Value $55

Wood Flower Bouquet item
Wood Flower Bouquet
$15

Starting bid

Wood Flower bouquet

Donated by Whittled Blooms

Value $55

Bees Wax Candle item
Bees Wax Candle
$10

Starting bid

Bees Wax Candle

Donated by Glowing Embers

Value $15

knitted flower item
knitted flower
$8

Starting bid

Knitted flower

donated by Fireweed Knits

Value $15

Northern Lights Viewing Tour item
Northern Lights Viewing Tour item
Northern Lights Viewing Tour
$175

Starting bid

The Experience

Our most popular tour! Join us as we leave downtown Whitehorse at 10:00pm and take a short distance drive to our private & north-facing viewing site. Our site has an unobstructed view, allowing guests to see the aurora borealis dance across the sky. A heated, cozy cabin or wall tent is available for your comfort. Hot drinks and snacks are provided, including marshmallows to roast over the campfire.

Donated by Northern Tales

Value $325.50

Yukon Man Trio of soap and beard oil item
Yukon Man Trio of soap and beard oil
$15

Starting bid

Yukon Man Trio of soap and beard oil

Donated by Yukon Soaps

Value $52

Trio cooking oils item
Trio cooking oils
$8

Starting bid

trio of cooking/salad oils

Donated by Northern Oils & Products

Value $22

Hanging Owl w/bells item
Hanging Owl w/bells
$8

Starting bid

Hanging Owl w/ bells

Donated by Les Bells Chores

Value $20

Bespoke stone necklace item
Bespoke stone necklace
$10

Starting bid

Bespoke copper rapped stone necklace

Donated by Rippling Pedal Designs

Value $40

Candy Corn Stain glass pick item
Candy Corn Stain glass pick
$10

Starting bid

Candy Corn Stain glass pick

Donated by Stain glass by EPS

Value $25

Toque from Recycled material item
Toque from Recycled material
$10

Starting bid

Toque from Recycled material

Donated by Sunshine & Wild Co.

value $60

Gift Bundle item
Gift Bundle
$25

Starting bid

$50 gf for Air North, $50 gf for Chieftain, bottle top fish hook, Yukon magnet

Donated by Air North, Chieftain Energy, Bayview boyz and Klondike Creations

Value $114

Handmade recycled sweater mittsens item
Handmade recycled sweater mittsens
$10

Starting bid

Handmade recycled sweater mittens size Adult medium

Donated by Yukon Woolies

Value $45

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!