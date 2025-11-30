Yukon Crafts Society's Silent Auction

Hosted by
tote bag, water proof, tear-proof polyester-cotton bags
Donated by Cabin threads
Value $45
Donated by Air North, Northerly Gnome, MLC Yuletide, Les Belles Chores, Klondike Creations
Value $105
Christmas Trio of popcorn with tote bag
Donated by Klondike Kettle Corn
Value $50
Copper pendant necklace
Donated by Venture Jewelry
Value $70
Donated by Wildwood Designs
Value $30
Gift basket of assorted dried soups, risottos, and rice dishes. With assorted jams and jellies
Donated by Chef Sandra
Value $80
Mommy and me, matching berry jackets size adult medium and child 8
Donated by G-Ma's Kidswear
Value $230
Crafters Project beading mat with sealable bags
Creations North of 60
Value $50
Black Gem necklace
Donated by Macani Arte- Raices Designs
Value $50
hand painted 2026 Calnder
Donated by Meghann Atina Art
Value $25
Wooden tray
Donated by DEC Woodworking and crafts
Value $40
47"x47" baby snug blanket
Donated by Due North maternity and Baby
Value $82
Bath salts and face cream
Donated by Creams of the Forest
Value $70
Very soft and warn, neck warmer
Value $25
Donated by Käjét - Made by Jamie Schaffrath
t-shirt, hat and stickers
Donated by Yukon Brewing
Value $50
Sweetgrass and Vanilla soap and salve
Donated by Natural Spirit Soap
Value $28.45
Beaded Earrings
Donated by PDS
Value $40
Yukon Built Crib Board + Deck of Playing cards
Donated by Yukon Built
Value $177
2pk Organic Muslin Swaddles
Donated by Due North Maternity and Baby
Value $54
Digital illustration
Value $55 - "Blood of Summer"
Donated by Jill Aalhus Art
3D printed Dragon
Donated by North 3D Printing
Vue $55
painting - Fox Family
Donated by Cache & Cade
Value $55
Wood Flower bouquet
Donated by Whittled Blooms
Value $55
Bees Wax Candle
Donated by Glowing Embers
Value $15
Knitted flower
donated by Fireweed Knits
Value $15
Our most popular tour! Join us as we leave downtown Whitehorse at 10:00pm and take a short distance drive to our private & north-facing viewing site. Our site has an unobstructed view, allowing guests to see the aurora borealis dance across the sky. A heated, cozy cabin or wall tent is available for your comfort. Hot drinks and snacks are provided, including marshmallows to roast over the campfire.
Donated by Northern Tales
Value $325.50
Yukon Man Trio of soap and beard oil
Donated by Yukon Soaps
Value $52
trio of cooking/salad oils
Donated by Northern Oils & Products
Value $22
Hanging Owl w/ bells
Donated by Les Bells Chores
Value $20
Bespoke copper rapped stone necklace
Donated by Rippling Pedal Designs
Value $40
Candy Corn Stain glass pick
Donated by Stain glass by EPS
Value $25
Toque from Recycled material
Donated by Sunshine & Wild Co.
value $60
$50 gf for Air North, $50 gf for Chieftain, bottle top fish hook, Yukon magnet
Donated by Air North, Chieftain Energy, Bayview boyz and Klondike Creations
Value $114
Handmade recycled sweater mittens size Adult medium
Donated by Yukon Woolies
Value $45
