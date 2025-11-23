Hosted by

Yukon Crafts Society

Yukon Crafts Society's Silent Auction Week 2

4133 4 Ave, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 1H8, Canada

Handmade Fishing Flies item
$20

Starting bid

11 custom and handmade fishing flies donated by Young Entrepreneur brothers with Bayview Boyz

Value $75

Wool doll item
$25

Starting bid

wool doll made from recycled materials.

Donated By Cecile Girard

Value$80

$100 Gift Certificate item
$50

Starting bid

Cork & Fork Restaurant located at the Cariboo RV Park

Donated by Cariboo RV Park

Value $100

Christmas Pillow item
Christmas Pillow
$10

Starting bid

homemade pillow with wool tufted trees

Donated by Funky Punch Creations

Value $40

Body Care Travel Kit item
Body Care Travel Kit
$10

Starting bid

Body Butter/Body Lotion
Body Scrub
Bar of Soap
Make-up Bag
Compact Mirror
Face Mask
Loofah

Donated by Gold Essence

Value $31.50

Gift Bundle item
Gift Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Wild goose chase surprise package, Trivet, Earrings, dog tags, and buttons

Donated by Goose

Value $55

Bannock Mix x2 item
Bannock Mix x2
$10

Starting bid

Grandma Treesaw's Bannock Mix

Donated by Grandma Treesaw

Vlaue $45

Dog Treats X3 item
Dog Treats X3
$8

Starting bid

Three packages of dog treats

Donated by Hot Dog Couture

Value $24

Wool Hat item
Wool Hat
$15

Starting bid

Wool Hat adult size

Donated by Janice Robinson-Perrin

Value $75

Knitted Neck Warmer item
Knitted Neck Warmer
$10

Starting bid

Knitted neck warmer adult size

Donated by Just Because Yukon

Value 25

Rendezvous/Church/Bridgerton Hat item
Rendezvous/Church/Bridgerton Hat
$25

Starting bid

Custom made hat to wear art Rendezvous, Discovery Days, Sundays Church, The Bridgerton Ball or anytime you would like.

Donated by Klondike Creations

Value $85

Snuffle Mat item
Snuffle Mat
$10

Starting bid

help your pets play with a snuffle mat

Donated By Lalee's Paws

Value 55

Spruce Bog Bundle #2 item
Spruce Bog Bundle #2
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate plus items in the picture.

Donated by Air North, Klondike Creations, MLC Yuletide, Les Belles Chores, Marijke Crafts

Value $97

Yukon story book item
Yukon story book
$10

Starting bid

Liesel the weasel written and illustrated in the Yukon and 2 ornaments

Donated By Malankat

Value 30

Gift bag item
Gift bag
$8

Starting bid

homemade gift bag

Donated by Melinda Ovens

Value $15

Fabric Flowers Arrangement item
Fabric Flowers Arrangement
$10

Starting bid

Hand folded fabric flowers and decoupaged flower vase

Donated by MLC Yuletide

Value $30

Charcuterie Board item
Charcuterie Board
$20

Starting bid

Walnut wood with resin inlay of mountains

Donated by Northern Blue

Value $70

Knitted baby vest/dress item
Knitted baby vest/dress
$10

Starting bid

size 6-12 months baby knitted outfit

Donated by Northern Bohemian Studios

Value $50

12"x12" Painting item
12"x12" Painting
$25

Starting bid

hand painting titled End of Kusawa.

Donated by Original Oils by Chantal

Value $85

Writing Journal w/bookmark item
Writing Journal w/bookmark
$10

Starting bid

painted writing journal and bookmark

donated by Raven Adaptive Art

Value $34

Soy Candle item
Soy Candle
$10

Starting bid

Monkey farts handpoured soy candle

Donated by Solstice Aroma

Value $33

Stained glass item
Stained glass
$10

Starting bid

The Yukon Shaped stainedglass

Resin Earrings item
Resin Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Daisey earrings

Donated by YuCan Prints

Value $30

Yukon Brewing Bundle item
Yukon Brewing Bundle
$30

Starting bid

growler w/gift certificate to refill, 2X beer pint, bottle opener

Donated by Yukon Brewing

Value $100

Spruce Bog Bundle #5 item
Spruce Bog Bundle #5
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate from Chieftain Energy plus items on photo

Donate by Chieftain Energy, Klondike Creation, Northerly Gnomes, Virsa Crafts, Sunshine & Wild Co.

Value $105

