Yukon Crafts Society's Silent Auction Week 2

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
11 custom and handmade fishing flies donated by Young Entrepreneur brothers with Bayview Boyz
Value $75
Starting bid
wool doll made from recycled materials.
Donated By Cecile Girard
Value$80
Starting bid
Cork & Fork Restaurant located at the Cariboo RV Park
Donated by Cariboo RV Park
Value $100
Starting bid
homemade pillow with wool tufted trees
Donated by Funky Punch Creations
Value $40
Starting bid
Body Butter/Body Lotion
Body Scrub
Bar of Soap
Make-up Bag
Compact Mirror
Face Mask
Loofah
Donated by Gold Essence
Value $31.50
Starting bid
Wild goose chase surprise package, Trivet, Earrings, dog tags, and buttons
Donated by Goose
Value $55
Starting bid
Grandma Treesaw's Bannock Mix
Donated by Grandma Treesaw
Vlaue $45
Starting bid
Three packages of dog treats
Donated by Hot Dog Couture
Value $24
Starting bid
Wool Hat adult size
Donated by Janice Robinson-Perrin
Value $75
Starting bid
Knitted neck warmer adult size
Donated by Just Because Yukon
Value 25
Starting bid
Custom made hat to wear art Rendezvous, Discovery Days, Sundays Church, The Bridgerton Ball or anytime you would like.
Donated by Klondike Creations
Value $85
Starting bid
help your pets play with a snuffle mat
Donated By Lalee's Paws
Value 55
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate plus items in the picture.
Donated by Air North, Klondike Creations, MLC Yuletide, Les Belles Chores, Marijke Crafts
Value $97
Starting bid
Liesel the weasel written and illustrated in the Yukon and 2 ornaments
Donated By Malankat
Value 30
Starting bid
homemade gift bag
Donated by Melinda Ovens
Value $15
Starting bid
Hand folded fabric flowers and decoupaged flower vase
Donated by MLC Yuletide
Value $30
Starting bid
Walnut wood with resin inlay of mountains
Donated by Northern Blue
Value $70
Starting bid
size 6-12 months baby knitted outfit
Donated by Northern Bohemian Studios
Value $50
Starting bid
hand painting titled End of Kusawa.
Donated by Original Oils by Chantal
Value $85
Starting bid
painted writing journal and bookmark
donated by Raven Adaptive Art
Value $34
Starting bid
Monkey farts handpoured soy candle
Donated by Solstice Aroma
Value $33
Starting bid
The Yukon Shaped stainedglass
Starting bid
Daisey earrings
Donated by YuCan Prints
Value $30
Starting bid
growler w/gift certificate to refill, 2X beer pint, bottle opener
Donated by Yukon Brewing
Value $100
Starting bid
$50 Gift certificate from Chieftain Energy plus items on photo
Donate by Chieftain Energy, Klondike Creation, Northerly Gnomes, Virsa Crafts, Sunshine & Wild Co.
Value $105
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!