Yukon Gold Folk Club Series - Moonfruits

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About this event
Please select this option if you are unable to pay the full amount OR if you'd like to contribute a little extra to help sponsor attendance for those who need it.
Choose this to reserve your ticket(s) but would prefer to pay at the door ($25/sliding scale). Cash or card accepted.
NOTE: Pay at the door tickets reserve your place until 10 minutes before showtime (7:20pm), after which, tickets will be released to anyone waiting at the door in the event of a sell-out. Please plan to arrive before 7:20pm.
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