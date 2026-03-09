YWCA Coldest Night of the Year Auction

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Starting bid
Minhas Sofa donated by Surplus Furniture. Retail value $1,000.00
*Winning bid must arrange pick up of the sofa from Surplus Furniture.
Also includes 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture store credit (Not pictured).
Starting bid
$50 gift card for MR MIKES.
$25 gift certificate for Ricky's All Day Grill.
$25 gift card for Boston Pizza
Starting bid
$50 gift card for MR MIKES.
$25 gift certificate for Ricky's All Day Grill.
$25 gift card for Boston Pizza
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for MR MIKES
$40 Gift Card for Minto Rec Centre
4 x $5.00 off at Ricky's All Day Grill
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate for Family Pizza
$25 Gift Certificate for Dr Java's
$25 Gift Card for Boston Pizza
$10 Gift Certificate for Selena's Donair
2 - $5 off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate for Family Pizza
$25 Gift Certificate for Dr Java's
$25 Gift Card for Boston Pizza
$10 Gift Certificate for Selena's Donair
2 - $5 off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill
Starting bid
2 - Free 9-Hole Round at Fairview Fairways
1 Free 18-Hole Round at Cooke Municipal Golf Course (cart not included).
2 - 15% off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill
Starting bid
2 - Free 9-Hole Round at Fairview Fairways
1 Free 18-Hole Round at Cooke Municipal Golf Course (cart not included).
2 - 15% off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill
Starting bid
Calendar includes:
2 free 18-hole rounds at Kachur's Golf Course (cart not included)
5 Buy one round get one free (BOGO's) for 18-hole rounds at Kachur's Golf Course (cart not included).
Starting bid
Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer
2 - $5 Off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill
2 - $25 Gift Certificate for Bev's Fish & Seafood. Both gift certificates to Bev's expire on April 9th, 2026.
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate for Sealand Quality Foods
Starting bid
Nature's Gifts Print
Stepping Into Womanhood Print
4x Bookmark
4x Cards
1x Magnet
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)
Starting bid
Nature's Gifts Print
Stepping Into Womanhood Print
4x Bookmark
4x Cards
1x Magnet
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)
Starting bid
Music to Our Ears Print
Bouquet for Leadership Print
4x Bookmark
4x Cards
1x Magnet
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)
Starting bid
Golden Moment
Bouquet for Leadership Print
4x Bookmark
4x Cards
1x Magnet
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)
Starting bid
Poppy Mosaic Painting
Includes 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).
Starting bid
Beaded earrings
Semi-precious stone bracelet
Semi-precious stone necklace
Tree of Life Necklace
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)
Starting bid
Beaded earrings
Semi-precious stone bracelet
Semi-precious stone necklace
Tree of Life Necklace
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)
Starting bid
Snowflake gift box containing an apron, a beaded bracelet, a doll, and 2 scrunchies, along with a handmade toque.
Also includes a $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).
Starting bid
Tree Gift Box containing a purse, beaded earrings, a doll, 2 scrunchies, and a handmade toque.
Also includes a $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).
Starting bid
A Plaid Gift Box containing a kids' apron, a bracelet, 2 scrunchies, and a handmade toque.
Also includes a $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).
Starting bid
$100 NAPA gift card
Ballcap from Ted Matheson Men's Wear
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).
Starting bid
Bocian Jewelers Necklace
Scentiments Gift Certificate
$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit
Starting bid
3 packages of whole bean coffee from Starbucks
1 Contigo mug donated by North Star Trophies
2 Handmade toques
2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks
Starting bid
3 packages of whole bean coffee from Starbucks
1 Contigo mug donated by North Star Trophies
2 Handmade toques
2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks
Starting bid
3 packages of whole bean coffee from Starbucks
1 Cooler Bag donated by North Star Trophies
2 Handmade toques
2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks
Starting bid
Queen size Sierra Plush Mattress donated by Surplus Furniture.
Retail value $678.
*Winning Bid Must Arrange Pick Up of Mattress from Surplus Furniture
Also includes 2 x $100 store credits for Surplus Furniture.
Starting bid
2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweater (Size xs)
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Coat (Size s)
Starting bid
2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders socks
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweater (Size XXL)
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Jersey (Size XXL)
Starting bid
1 Fluffy Roughriders Coat (Size XL)
2 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweaters (Size XL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders socks (1 set 1 pair)
Starting bid
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweater (Size XXL)
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Hoodie (Size XXXL)
Roughriders Socks (1 set 1 pair)
Starting bid
2 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweaters (Size M)
1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Puffy Coat (Size M)
Roughriders Socks (1 set 1 pair)
Starting bid
Light jacket donated by North Star Trophies (Size 3XL)
Also includes three $100 store credits for Surplus Furniture.
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