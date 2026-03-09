Hosted by

Ywca Prince Albert Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

YWCA Coldest Night of the Year Auction

Pick-up location

65 11 St E, Prince Albert, SK S6V 0Z8, Canada

Sofa & 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Credit item
Sofa & 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Credit item
Sofa & 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Credit item
Sofa & 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Credit
$100

Starting bid

Minhas Sofa donated by Surplus Furniture. Retail value $1,000.00

*Winning bid must arrange pick up of the sofa from Surplus Furniture.

Also includes 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture store credit (Not pictured).

Dining out. Package #1 item
Dining out. Package #1
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card for MR MIKES.

$25 gift certificate for Ricky's All Day Grill.

$25 gift card for Boston Pizza

Dining Out. Package #2 item
Dining Out. Package #2
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card for MR MIKES.

$25 gift certificate for Ricky's All Day Grill.

$25 gift card for Boston Pizza

Dinner & Entertainment Package item
Dinner & Entertainment Package
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for MR MIKES

$40 Gift Card for Minto Rec Centre

4 x $5.00 off at Ricky's All Day Grill

Dining Out. Package #3 item
Dining Out. Package #3
$20

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate for Family Pizza

$25 Gift Certificate for Dr Java's

$25 Gift Card for Boston Pizza

$10 Gift Certificate for Selena's Donair

2 - $5 off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill

Dining Out. Package #4 item
Dining Out. Package #4
$20

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate for Family Pizza

$25 Gift Certificate for Dr Java's

$25 Gift Card for Boston Pizza

$10 Gift Certificate for Selena's Donair

2 - $5 off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill

Golf Passes and Supper Discount. Package #1 item
Golf Passes and Supper Discount. Package #1
$25

Starting bid

2 - Free 9-Hole Round at Fairview Fairways

1 Free 18-Hole Round at Cooke Municipal Golf Course (cart not included).

2 - 15% off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill

Golf Passes and Supper Discount. Package #2 item
Golf Passes and Supper Discount. Package #2
$25

Starting bid

2 - Free 9-Hole Round at Fairview Fairways

1 Free 18-Hole Round at Cooke Municipal Golf Course (cart not included).

2 - 15% off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill

Kachur's Golf Calendar item
Kachur's Golf Calendar
$25

Starting bid

Calendar includes:

2 free 18-hole rounds at Kachur's Golf Course (cart not included)

5 Buy one round get one free (BOGO's) for 18-hole rounds at Kachur's Golf Course (cart not included).

Hand Mixer, gift certificates, and coupons item
Hand Mixer, gift certificates, and coupons
$5

Starting bid

Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer

2 - $5 Off coupons for Ricky's All Day Grill

2 - $25 Gift Certificate for Bev's Fish & Seafood. Both gift certificates to Bev's expire on April 9th, 2026.


$500.00 Gift Certificate item
$500.00 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$500 Gift Certificate for Sealand Quality Foods

Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #1 item
Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #1
$25

Starting bid

Nature's Gifts Print

Stepping Into Womanhood Print

4x Bookmark

4x Cards

1x Magnet

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)

Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #2 item
Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #2
$20

Starting bid

Nature's Gifts Print

Stepping Into Womanhood Print

4x Bookmark

4x Cards

1x Magnet

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)

Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #3 item
Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #3
$25

Starting bid

Music to Our Ears Print

Bouquet for Leadership Print

4x Bookmark

4x Cards

1x Magnet

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)

Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #4 item
Art & Surplus Furniture Store Credit. Package #4
$25

Starting bid

Golden Moment

Bouquet for Leadership Print

4x Bookmark

4x Cards

1x Magnet

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)

Poppy Mosaic & Surplus Furniture Store Credit item
Poppy Mosaic & Surplus Furniture Store Credit
$30

Starting bid

Poppy Mosaic Painting

Includes 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).

Jewelry & Surplus Furniture Store Credit #1 item
Jewelry & Surplus Furniture Store Credit #1
$20

Starting bid

Beaded earrings

Semi-precious stone bracelet

Semi-precious stone necklace

Tree of Life Necklace

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)

Jewelry & Surplus Furniture Store Credit #2 item
Jewelry & Surplus Furniture Store Credit #2
$20

Starting bid

Beaded earrings

Semi-precious stone bracelet

Semi-precious stone necklace

Tree of Life Necklace

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture)

Giftbox #1 item
Giftbox #1
$20

Starting bid

Snowflake gift box containing an apron, a beaded bracelet, a doll, and 2 scrunchies, along with a handmade toque.

Also includes a $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).

Gift Box #2 item
Gift Box #2
$20

Starting bid

Tree Gift Box containing a purse, beaded earrings, a doll, 2 scrunchies, and a handmade toque.

Also includes a $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).

Gift Box #3 item
Gift Box #3
$20

Starting bid

A Plaid Gift Box containing a kids' apron, a bracelet, 2 scrunchies, and a handmade toque.

Also includes a $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).

Cap & NAPA GC (includes $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit) item
Cap & NAPA GC (includes $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit)
$20

Starting bid

$100 NAPA gift card

Ballcap from Ted Matheson Men's Wear

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit (Not shown in picture).

Necklace, Scentiments GC & $100 Surplus Furniture Credit item
Necklace, Scentiments GC & $100 Surplus Furniture Credit
$25

Starting bid

Bocian Jewelers Necklace

Scentiments Gift Certificate

$100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit

Assorted Gift Pack #1 item
Assorted Gift Pack #1
$10

Starting bid

3 packages of whole bean coffee from Starbucks

1 Contigo mug donated by North Star Trophies

2 Handmade toques

2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks

Assorted Gift Pack #2 item
Assorted Gift Pack #2
$10

Starting bid

3 packages of whole bean coffee from Starbucks

1 Contigo mug donated by North Star Trophies

2 Handmade toques

2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks

Assorted Gift Pack #3 item
Assorted Gift Pack #3
$15

Starting bid

3 packages of whole bean coffee from Starbucks

1 Cooler Bag donated by North Star Trophies

2 Handmade toques

2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks

Sierra Mattress & 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit item
Sierra Mattress & 2 x $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit
$100

Starting bid

Queen size Sierra Plush Mattress donated by Surplus Furniture.

Retail value $678.

*Winning Bid Must Arrange Pick Up of Mattress from Surplus Furniture

Also includes 2 x $100 store credits for Surplus Furniture.

Roughrider Clothing Pack #1 item
Roughrider Clothing Pack #1
$10

Starting bid

2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders Socks

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweater (Size xs)

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Coat (Size s)

Roughrider Clothing Pack #2 item
Roughrider Clothing Pack #2
$10

Starting bid

2 pairs of Saskatchewan Roughriders socks

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweater (Size XXL)

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Jersey (Size XXL)

Roughriders Clothing Pack #3 item
Roughriders Clothing Pack #3
$15

Starting bid

1 Fluffy Roughriders Coat (Size XL)

2 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweaters (Size XL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders socks (1 set 1 pair)

Roughriders Clothing Pack #4 item
Roughriders Clothing Pack #4
$10

Starting bid

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweater (Size XXL)

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Hoodie (Size XXXL)

Roughriders Socks (1 set 1 pair)

Roughriders Clothing Pack #5 item
Roughriders Clothing Pack #5
$15

Starting bid

2 Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweaters (Size M)

1 Saskatchewan Roughriders Puffy Coat (Size M)

Roughriders Socks (1 set 1 pair)

Light Jacket & 3 x $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit item
Light Jacket & 3 x $100 Surplus Furniture Store Credit
$20

Starting bid

Light jacket donated by North Star Trophies (Size 3XL)

Also includes three $100 store credits for Surplus Furniture.

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