YWCA Prince Albert Silent Auction

1250 1 Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6V 2A8, Canada

Toque and $25 gift card item
CA$10

Toque Donated by Ted Matheson Men’s Wear

gift card to Mr. Mikes

Value $65

Fire Pit item
CA$80

Sponsored by River Park Funeral Home, custom fire pit built by the Carlton Welding Shop , Sasktel BBQ kit, thermometer, water bottle and blanket.

Value $550.

Sterling Silver and Rose Gold Earrings item
CA$10

Donated by Bocian Jewelers

Value $88

Outdoors Package item
CA$75

Logan Heated Camping Chair Donated by Co-op Home Centre

Evergreen Nissan Hoodies x 2

backpack donated by Ian Litzenberger

Value $350

$50 Pet grooming certificate and Gargoyle Statue item
CA$15

Gargoyle Statue Donated by Our Little Secret Boutique Cutie Paws and Pet Grooming Gift Certificate - Heather Isbister of Cutie Paws

Value $100

RNF Package item
CA$20

RNF Ventures branded sweatshirt size L, Golf tee size small and yeti mug
Ball cap donated by Ian Litzenberger

Value $125.00

Spice Trail package item
CA$20

A handmade, silk thread embroidered wallet, necklace and earing set and 2 x $30 gift cards (to be used at separate visits)

Value $125

Cupcakes and more item
CA$20

1 dozen cupcake gift certificate from Sweet Stells

Cooler bag Tumbler and Roughrider sweatshirt donated by YWCA Prince Albert

$125

Y necklace with clear quartz item
CA$20

Bocian Jewelers donated a beautiful y necklace with clear quartz stone.

Value 120

Riverside Package and Family pizza Gift Card item
CA$10

Cooler bag, Sweatshirt, Cap, Travel Mug from Riverside dodge Crysler Jeep

$25 Family Pizza Gift Card

Value $100

8th Generation iPad item
CA$50

8th generation iPad, screen Protector and Case
Value 250

Family Pizza Gift Card item
CA$10

$25 Gift Card from Family Pizza

Family Pizza Gift Card (Copy) item
CA$10

$25 Gift Card from Family Pizza

OJ's Gift certificate and tumblers item
CA$45

$25 OJ's Gift Certificate

2 tumblers from Starbucks

Ladies Mixed Bundle item
CA$20

Basket includes $25 Novus Salon Gift Certificate and Schwarzkopf Texture Spray

$25 Family Pizza Gift Card

2 Starbucks Tumbler and 2 Packs of Coffee

2 Paint by Number

Donated by YWCA Prince Albert, Novus Salon and Family Pizza

Value $125

Lash it up girl item
CA$15

Lifted Lashes by Adrienne $80 gift certificate

Arcadia Trail Cap and Starbucks bottle

donated by Adrienne Carlson and YWCA Prince Albert

Value $110

Roughriders pack one item
CA$15

Saskatchewan Roughriders Hoodie and Starbucks Coffee

Donated by YWCA Prince Albert

Value $90

Roughriders Pack two item
CA$20

Saskatchewan Roughriders Hoodie and Sweatshirt Starbucks Tumbler and Coffee

Donated by YWCA Prince Albert

Value $175

Roughrider Pack three item
CA$15

Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweatshirt and $25 Original Joe’s Gift Certificate

Donated by YWCA Prince Albert

Value $100

Roughrider Pack Four item
CA$15

Roughriders Sweatshirt and $25 Mr. Mikes Gift Card

Donated by Mr. Mikes and YWCA Prince Albert

Value $75

Monster pack item
CA$15

Monster Package; Hoodie, Tumblers x2 and a Wireless Speaker

Donated by Ian Litzenburger and Community Connection Centre

Value $100

BERML pearls for everyone item
CA$20

BERML 45cm silver arrow shell pearl set and cap

Value 150

BERML pearls are for everyone item
CA$20

BERML 50cm silver strip shell pearl sets and cap.

Value $150

Party Lite pack item
CA$10

Party lite candle holder and tea light set. Donated by hour party lite hostess with the mostess Michelle Zurakowski

Value $60

Aloha tan and moisturizer set item
CA$20

Free 50 minute tanning session and 2 hempz lotions

Value110

A night out on the town! item
CA$75

Allana Hawkes is treating you to night out. start with dinner at spice trail and then take in a show of your choosing at the EA Rawlinson Centre.

Value $300


