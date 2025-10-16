YWCA Prince Albert Silent Auction

1250 1 Ave E, Prince Albert, SK S6V 2A8, Canada
Toque Donated by Ted Matheson Men’s Wear
gift card to Mr. Mikes
Value $65
Sponsored by River Park Funeral Home, custom fire pit built by the Carlton Welding Shop , Sasktel BBQ kit, thermometer, water bottle and blanket.
Value $550.
Donated by Bocian Jewelers
Value $88
Logan Heated Camping Chair Donated by Co-op Home Centre
Evergreen Nissan Hoodies x 2
backpack donated by Ian Litzenberger
Value $350
Gargoyle Statue Donated by Our Little Secret Boutique Cutie Paws and Pet Grooming Gift Certificate - Heather Isbister of Cutie Paws
Value $100
RNF Ventures branded sweatshirt size L, Golf tee size small and yeti mug
Ball cap donated by Ian Litzenberger
Value $125.00
A handmade, silk thread embroidered wallet, necklace and earing set and 2 x $30 gift cards (to be used at separate visits)
Value $125
1 dozen cupcake gift certificate from Sweet Stells
Cooler bag Tumbler and Roughrider sweatshirt donated by YWCA Prince Albert
$125
Bocian Jewelers donated a beautiful y necklace with clear quartz stone.
Value 120
Cooler bag, Sweatshirt, Cap, Travel Mug from Riverside dodge Crysler Jeep
$25 Family Pizza Gift Card
Value $100
8th generation iPad, screen Protector and Case
Value 250
$25 Gift Card from Family Pizza
$25 Gift Card from Family Pizza
$25 OJ's Gift Certificate
2 tumblers from Starbucks
Basket includes $25 Novus Salon Gift Certificate and Schwarzkopf Texture Spray
$25 Family Pizza Gift Card
2 Starbucks Tumbler and 2 Packs of Coffee
2 Paint by Number
Donated by YWCA Prince Albert, Novus Salon and Family Pizza
Value $125
Lifted Lashes by Adrienne $80 gift certificate
Arcadia Trail Cap and Starbucks bottle
donated by Adrienne Carlson and YWCA Prince Albert
Value $110
Saskatchewan Roughriders Hoodie and Starbucks Coffee
Donated by YWCA Prince Albert
Value $90
Saskatchewan Roughriders Hoodie and Sweatshirt Starbucks Tumbler and Coffee
Donated by YWCA Prince Albert
Value $175
Saskatchewan Roughriders Sweatshirt and $25 Original Joe’s Gift Certificate
Donated by YWCA Prince Albert
Value $100
Roughriders Sweatshirt and $25 Mr. Mikes Gift Card
Donated by Mr. Mikes and YWCA Prince Albert
Value $75
Monster Package; Hoodie, Tumblers x2 and a Wireless Speaker
Donated by Ian Litzenburger and Community Connection Centre
Value $100
BERML 45cm silver arrow shell pearl set and cap
Value 150
BERML 50cm silver strip shell pearl sets and cap.
Value $150
Party lite candle holder and tea light set. Donated by hour party lite hostess with the mostess Michelle Zurakowski
Value $60
Free 50 minute tanning session and 2 hempz lotions
Value110
Allana Hawkes is treating you to night out. start with dinner at spice trail and then take in a show of your choosing at the EA Rawlinson Centre.
Value $300
