Vseslovenski kulturni odbor / All-Slovenian Cultural Committee

Zimski Market 2025 - Food & Beverage

Šnitzl on a Bun - Dunajski zrezek
$10

Wiener schnitzel on a kaiser bun

Sausage - Krajnska klobasa
$10

Krajnska sausage with cabbage (kislo zelje)

Hot Dogs
$7

HotDog on a Bun with Chips

French Fries
$5

French Fries

Pretzel
$3

Fresh Soft Pretzel

Slovenian Donut - Krofe
$2

Plain / Rasberry / Plum / Vanilla Cream

Kuhano Vino
$5

Slovenian Cooked Wine

Coffee - Kava
$2

Served by the Cup

Hot Chocolate - Vroča Čokolada
$2

Additions: Marshmallows & Crushed Candy Cane

Glass of Wine
$5

Red or White

Bottle of Wine
$30

750ml (Red or White)

Shot / Mixed Drink
$5

Single Shot of Hard Liquor

Beer
$7

Bottle of Beer

Soft Drink(s)
$1

Bottle of Water / Can of Pop

Radenska
$5

Bottle of Radenska (1L)

