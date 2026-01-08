Hosted by

Zonta Club of Niagara Falls

Zonta Club of Niagara Falls Silent Auction to celebrate 59 Years of VOLUNTEER Community Service!!!

Niagara Falls Animal Medical Centre, 6838 Morrison St, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6Z8, Canada

Coffee Lover's Package!
$50

From Niagara Falls Animal Medical Centre, here is the ultimate Coffee Lover's Package with a value of $365! It starts with a stunning $240 Keurig K-Duo Single serve + Carafe Coffee machine, so you can use coffee pods for a quick sip, or brew a fresh pot of coffee with fine grind--a great combination! It includes a Reusable coffee filter, a K-cup package of Zavida K-cup Dessert Lover (zero sugar) 30 pods, a package of Van Houttee Vanilla Hazelnut 30coffee pods, and a large 875gm container of Tim Hortons Original Blend Fine Grind Med. Roast coffee! This is a wonderful deal and a great gift for any coffee lover.

