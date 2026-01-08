Zonta Club of Niagara Falls Silent Auction to celebrate 59 Years of VOLUNTEER Community Service!!!

From Niagara Falls Animal Medical Centre, here is the ultimate Coffee Lover's Package with a value of $365! It starts with a stunning $240 Keurig K-Duo Single serve + Carafe Coffee machine, so you can use coffee pods for a quick sip, or brew a fresh pot of coffee with fine grind--a great combination! It includes a Reusable coffee filter, a K-cup package of Zavida K-cup Dessert Lover (zero sugar) 30 pods, a package of Van Houttee Vanilla Hazelnut 30coffee pods, and a large 875gm container of Tim Hortons Original Blend Fine Grind Med. Roast coffee! This is a wonderful deal and a great gift for any coffee lover.