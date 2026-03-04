Summer Zoo Camp Individualized Registration

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About this shop
Age 7-12
$25/per participant for the Week
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. each day
Supervision provided, but no activities planned. Children are welcome to bring a book or other small activity to entertain themselves.
$25/per participant for the Week
Hours: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. each day
Supervision provided, but no activities planned. Children are welcome to bring a book or other small activity to entertain themselves.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!