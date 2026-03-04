Saskatoon Zoo Society Inc.

Offered by

Saskatoon Zoo Society Inc.

About this shop

Summer Zoo Camp Individualized Registration

Addison Richards Camp Registration Week 6 (Aug 10-14)
$360

Age 7-12

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2026 BEFORE Care (8:00 am - 9:00 am)
$25

$25/per participant for the Week

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. each day

Supervision provided, but no activities planned. Children are welcome to bring a book or other small activity to entertain themselves.

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2026 AFTER Care (4:00 pm - 5 :00 pm)
$25

$25/per participant for the Week

Hours: 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. each day

Supervision provided, but no activities planned. Children are welcome to bring a book or other small activity to entertain themselves.

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