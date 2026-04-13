Zoom Call - Stockwell Day | MP Dean Allison | Faytene Grasseschi + | 04/16 | 12:30 ET

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About this event
This Zoom call is free. Donations to help us continue are appreciated.
IMPORTANT: Zeffy is a free platform for non-profits, but adds a donation for their platform upon checkout. If you do not want to donate to Zeffy, be sure to change that amount to "0".
If you want to donate to 4 My Canada upon checkout, put your amount in that field specifically.
If you have questions, contact [email protected]
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!