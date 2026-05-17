11th Spen Valley Scout Group
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11th Spen Valley Scout Group
Our mission
The 11th Spen Valley Scout Group empowers youth through adventurous activities, fostering teamwork, leadership, and community spirit. We aim to develop skills and confidence in young people while promoting inclusivity and personal growth.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
11th Spen Valley Scout Group - Annual Raffle 2026
May 17, 3:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Our website
https://11thsv.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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