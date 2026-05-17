11th Spen Valley Scout Group
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11th Spen Valley Scout Group

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11th Spen Valley Scout Group

Our mission

The 11th Spen Valley Scout Group empowers youth through adventurous activities, fostering teamwork, leadership, and community spirit. We aim to develop skills and confidence in young people while promoting inclusivity and personal growth.
Past events
Past events
11th Spen Valley Scout Group - Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
11th Spen Valley Scout Group - Annual Raffle 2026
May 17, 3:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1

Our website

https://11thsv.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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