Raffle

Fundraising raffle for 1st Blidworth Brownies

Thank you for your supportWe are incredibly grateful for every donation and every ticket purchased for this raffle in support of 1st Blidworth Brownies.💛Your support will help provide a safe, fun and inspiring space for girls aged 7–10 to learn new skills, build confidence and make lasting friendships.All money raised will go directly to 1st Blidworth Brownies, helping to fund crafts, badges, books and experiences that the girls may not otherwise have access to. It also helps keep costs affordable for families in our community.Thank you again for supporting this fundraiser and helping make opportunities like these possible for the girls.