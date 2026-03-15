1st Royston Scout Group on behalf of Royston District Scouts

1st Royston Scout Group empowers youth through adventure, skill development, and community service, fostering teamwork and leadership in a safe environment. We aim to inspire young people to make a positive impact in their communities.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
BIG EASTER RAFFLE 2026
Mar 15, 12:00 PM - Apr 6, 6:00 PM GMT+1
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BIG EASTER RAFFLE FINAL TEST
Mar 13, 8:45 AM - Mar 15, 6:00 PM GMT
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TEST2 Royston District Scout's Big Easter Raffle 2026 TEST2
Feb 7, 12:00 PM - Feb 8, 10:00 PM GMT
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TEST!!!! Royston District Scout's Big Easter Raffle 2026