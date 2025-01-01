Membership

29th Wallasey Scout Group Lottery

🎉 NEW! 29th Wallasey Scout Group Lottery 🎉Support local scouting and be in with a chance to win each month — for just £1 per entry, per month.✅ Pick 5 numbers from 1–29✅ Monthly draw✅ Multiple ways to win:April’s Prize Pots:🏆 Match 5 – Jackpot £150*🥈 Match 4 – £40*🥉 Match 3 – £30*✨ Match 2 – FREE Lucky Dip entry next month + chance to win £10*prize pot shared if multiple winnersThe more people who take part, the bigger the prizes 💚Unwon prizes roll over, so pots can grow month by month.All lottery proceeds support the Group, with prizes and funds allocated in line with the Lottery rules. Participation is open to parents, guardians and supporters aged 16 or over. The 29th Wallasey Lottery is a small charity lottery full licensed through Wirral Borough Council.