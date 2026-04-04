All Saints Church Awbridge
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Our mission
All Saints Church Awbridge fosters community through worship, outreach, and support, aiming to share the love of Christ and serve those in need. They engage in various activities to strengthen faith and build connections within the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Come and Sing Handel's Messiah
Apr 4, 3:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+13
All Saints Church Awbridge SO51 0HN
Event
An evening with...Rod Bransgrove
Mar 28, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+13
Awbridge Village Hall
Event
My Name is Paul
Feb 27, 7:00 - 9:00 PM GMT
All Saints Church Awbridge
Our website
https://www.awbridge.church/
Contact information
[email protected]
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