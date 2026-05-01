ARTscape CIC
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ARTscape CIC

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ARTscape CIC

Our mission

ARTscape empowers communities through creative arts, collaboration and innovation.


We exist to remove barriers to creativity.


Whether those barriers are cost, access, confidence, representation or opportunity. Too many children, families and young people lack access to creative spaces. Too many artists face barriers to paid opportunities and leadership within the arts.


We are building the third space to tackle that!


WE BELIEVE ART SHOULD NOT BE A LUXURY

IT SHOULD BE ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE

Events
Events
Children’s Creative Workshop - Eid Clay Plaque
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Eid Clay Plaque
May 22, 2:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Doran Walk, London E15 2JL, UK
Get your tickets
Self Portrait Workshop - Women ONLY
Event
Self Portrait Workshop - Women ONLY
May 23, 4:00 - 6:30 PM GMT+1
41 Rookwood Way, Fish Island, London E3 2XF, UK
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Family Board Games
Event
Family Board Games
May 25, 2:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Rookwood Way, Fish Island, London E3 2XF, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Eid Clay Plaque
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Eid Clay Plaque
May 28, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Cotall St, London E14, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Solstice Bouquet Card
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Solstice Bouquet Card
Jun 11, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Cotall St, London E14, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Solstice Bouquet Card
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Solstice Bouquet Card
Jun 12, 2:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Doran Walk, London E15 2JL, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Sun Shadow Art
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Sun Shadow Art
Jun 25, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Cotall St, London E14, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Sun Shadow Art
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Sun Shadow Art
Jun 26, 2:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Doran Walk, London E15 2JL, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Lotus Lantern Making
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Lotus Lantern Making
Jul 2, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Cotall St, London E14, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Yarn On Canvas Art
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Yarn On Canvas Art
Jul 10, 2:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Doran Walk, London E15 2JL, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Group Chalk Mural
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Group Chalk Mural
Jul 16, 1:30 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Cotall St, London E14, UK
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Children’s Creative Workshop - Group Chalk Mural
Event
Children’s Creative Workshop - Group Chalk Mural
Jul 24, 2:30 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
Doran Walk, London E15 2JL, UK
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More ways to support us
Help Launch Our Community ART cafe
Donation
Help Launch Our Community ART cafe
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Our website

https://www.artscape.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]

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