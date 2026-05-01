ARTscape CIC

ARTscape empowers communities through creative arts, collaboration and innovation.





We exist to remove barriers to creativity.





Whether those barriers are cost, access, confidence, representation or opportunity. Too many children, families and young people lack access to creative spaces. Too many artists face barriers to paid opportunities and leadership within the arts.





We are building the third space to tackle that!





WE BELIEVE ART SHOULD NOT BE A LUXURY

IT SHOULD BE ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE