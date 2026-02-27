Baggy Trousers UK

Baggy Trousers UK

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Our mission

Baggy Trousers UK empowers individuals through sports and community engagement, promoting mental health and well-being while fostering inclusivity and support for those facing challenges. Join us in making a positive impact in our community.
Past events
Past events
MANvFAT 24 Hour Football Challenge Raffle
Raffle
MANvFAT 24 Hour Football Challenge Raffle
Feb 27, 4:00 PM - May 3, 12:00 PM GMT+1
MANvFAT 24 Hour Football's Auction
Auction
MANvFAT 24 Hour Football's Auction
May 3, 12:00 PM GMT+1

Our website

https://baggytrousersuk.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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