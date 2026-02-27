Baggy Trousers UK
Subscribe
Our mission
Baggy Trousers UK empowers individuals through sports and community engagement, promoting mental health and well-being while fostering inclusivity and support for those facing challenges. Join us in making a positive impact in our community.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
MANvFAT 24 Hour Football Challenge Raffle
Feb 27, 4:00 PM - May 3, 12:00 PM GMT+1
Auction
MANvFAT 24 Hour Football's Auction
May 3, 12:00 PM GMT+1
Our website
https://baggytrousersuk.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by