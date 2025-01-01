Banna Al Khayri Relief and Development
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Banna Al Khayri Relief and Development

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Banna Al Khayri Relief and Development

Our mission

Banna Al Khayri Relief and Development is a charity registered in England and Wales, number 1214384.

We provide essential aid to vulnerable families, focusing on food, hygiene, and clean water access. Our mission is to deliver dignified support during crises, ensuring basic needs are met with compassion and urgency.

More ways to support us
Qurbani 2026 | Feed Families in Uganda 🐑
Donation
Qurbani 2026 | Feed Families in Uganda 🐑
IMPORTANT: Zeffy suggests an optional platform contribution by default. To pay no fee, select “Other” and enter £0 in the contribution field. This will not affect your donation to Banna Al Khayri.This Qurbani, extend your sacrifice beyond your home and reach families who rarely experience meat throughout the year.Your Qurbani in Uganda 🐑 brings fresh meat directly to families who rarely taste it. Our local team buys healthy animals, sacrifices them according to Islamic guidelines, and distributes portions with care and dignity. Your Qurbani can bring not just nourishment, but joy, dignity, and a sense of celebration. We are facilitating Qurbani through trusted partners on the ground, ensuring:- Ethical sourcing of animals - Proper Islamic slaughter - Fair and organised distribution to those most in need You can fulfil your obligation while making a real impact. Qurbani Options:£50 – Sheep (1 share / 1 name) £100 - 2 Sheeps (2 shares / 2 names)£200 - 4 Sheeps (4 shares / 4 names)£330 – Cow (7 shares / 7 names) Every donation is handled with amanah. You help provide food, ease hardship, and honour the spirit of Eid for vulnerable households. May Allah accept your generosity and bless you and your loved ones. 💚Important Note:Please include names for Qurbani in the donation notes where applicable. Deadline to book is 17th May 3.00pm to ensure timely implementation. May Allah accept your Qurbani and reward you abundantly. Ameen 🤲
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Sponsor an Orphan in Gaza
Donation
Sponsor an Orphan in Gaza
Assalamu Alaikum 💚 Peace Be Upon YouIn Gaza, childhood has been interrupted.There are children who no longer run to greet their fathers.Children who wait for voices that will never return.Children who have had to grow up far too soon.Rahaf is one of them.At just three years old, she has already lost her father. She is her mother’s only child, growing up in conditions no child should ever have to endure. And yet, like so many children in Gaza, she continues — quietly, patiently — with a strength no child should ever need.This is where you come in.For £50 a month, you can become a source of stability in a child’s life.For £600 a year, you can provide consistent care, easing the burden on a family and ensuring that an orphan is not left behind.Your support helps provide:Food on the tableClothing and daily essentialsBasic living support in a crisis environmentBut more than that — it tells a child:“You are seen. You are not forgotten.”At Banna Al Khayri Relief and Development, we work with trusted teams on the ground in Gaza to identify the most vulnerable children and ensure your support reaches them directly, with care, dignity, and accountability.Donation Options£50 per month – Sponsor an orphan£600 one-off – Sponsor an orphan for a full yearFlexible Giving OptionNot everyone is able to commit to a monthly sponsorship — and that’s okay.You can still make a meaningful difference by giving a one-time donation, as and when you are able. Your contribution will go towards supporting orphan care across Gaza, helping us reach more children in urgent need.Every act of giving matters. Every contribution helps us continue.Zakat EligibilityThis project is Zakat eligible, with funds distributed in accordance with Islamic principles, ensuring direct benefit to eligible recipients.Transparency & TrustWe are committed to full transparency and responsible distribution. All beneficiaries are carefully identified based on vulnerability, and funds are allocated with strict internal oversight.A Final ThoughtYou may never meet the child you support.They may never know your name.But because of you —they will eat,they will be cared for,and they will feel the mercy of someone who chose not to look away.Sponsor an orphan today — or give what you can — and be part of something that truly changes lives.IMPORTANT: Zeffy suggests an optional platform contribution by default. To pay no fee, select “Other” and enter £0 in the contribution field. This will not affect your donation to Banna Al Khayri.
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This Eid, help a family eat meat in Gaza 🤍
Donation
This Eid, help a family eat meat in Gaza 🤍
£2,650 of £5,000 goal
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Help Us Deliver Water Daily in Gaza – Fund a Water Tanker
Donation
Help Us Deliver Water Daily in Gaza – Fund a Water Tanker
£462 of £25,000 goal
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Hands of Mercy for Gaza
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Hands of Mercy for Gaza
£2,571 of £5,000 goal
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The 1,000 Food Parcel Challenge
Donation
The 1,000 Food Parcel Challenge
£540 of £70,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.bannaalkhayri.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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