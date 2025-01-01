Donation

Sponsor an Orphan in Gaza

Assalamu Alaikum 💚 Peace Be Upon YouIn Gaza, childhood has been interrupted.There are children who no longer run to greet their fathers.Children who wait for voices that will never return.Children who have had to grow up far too soon.Rahaf is one of them.At just three years old, she has already lost her father. She is her mother’s only child, growing up in conditions no child should ever have to endure. And yet, like so many children in Gaza, she continues — quietly, patiently — with a strength no child should ever need.This is where you come in.For £50 a month, you can become a source of stability in a child’s life.For £600 a year, you can provide consistent care, easing the burden on a family and ensuring that an orphan is not left behind.Your support helps provide:Food on the tableClothing and daily essentialsBasic living support in a crisis environmentBut more than that — it tells a child:“You are seen. You are not forgotten.”At Banna Al Khayri Relief and Development, we work with trusted teams on the ground in Gaza to identify the most vulnerable children and ensure your support reaches them directly, with care, dignity, and accountability.Donation Options£50 per month – Sponsor an orphan£600 one-off – Sponsor an orphan for a full yearFlexible Giving OptionNot everyone is able to commit to a monthly sponsorship — and that’s okay.You can still make a meaningful difference by giving a one-time donation, as and when you are able. Your contribution will go towards supporting orphan care across Gaza, helping us reach more children in urgent need.Every act of giving matters. Every contribution helps us continue.Zakat EligibilityThis project is Zakat eligible, with funds distributed in accordance with Islamic principles, ensuring direct benefit to eligible recipients.Transparency & TrustWe are committed to full transparency and responsible distribution. All beneficiaries are carefully identified based on vulnerability, and funds are allocated with strict internal oversight.A Final ThoughtYou may never meet the child you support.They may never know your name.But because of you —they will eat,they will be cared for,and they will feel the mercy of someone who chose not to look away.Sponsor an orphan today — or give what you can — and be part of something that truly changes lives.IMPORTANT: Zeffy suggests an optional platform contribution by default. To pay no fee, select “Other” and enter £0 in the contribution field. This will not affect your donation to Banna Al Khayri.