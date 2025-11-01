Beat Bazaar Projects
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Our mission
Beat Bazaar Projects promotes cultural exchange through music and arts, focusing on Eastern European traditions. They create inclusive events like Góbéfest to celebrate diversity, foster community engagement, and support local artists.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Góbéfest 2026 - 10th Anniversary
Jun 19 - Jun 21
| 3 dates & times
Corporation St, Manchester M4 3BG, UK
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.beatbazaar.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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