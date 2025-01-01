Belchamps 2026
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Our mission
Running the church weekend at Belchamps requires significant funding and support from our church community. Every penny donated helps support the long-term future of the weekend, and enables more people to attend and share in Christian community.
Events
Events
Event
Belchamps 2026 - Book & Pay Deposit
Jul 17, 4:00 PM - Jul 19, 3:00 PM GMT+1
Belchamps camp, Holyoak Ln, Hockley SS5 4JD, UK
Get your tickets
Event
Belchamps 2026 - Book & Pay Now
Jul 17, 4:00 PM - Jul 19, 3:00 PM GMT+1
Belchamps camp, Holyoak Ln, Hockley SS5 4JD, UK
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.church-weekend.co.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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