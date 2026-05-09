Breast of Friends

Breast of Friends

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Our mission

Breast of Friends supports individuals affected by breast cancer through community engagement, awareness, and fundraising events. Their mission is to provide emotional and practical support, fostering a network of friendship and understanding.
Events
Events
Coastal Beats
Event
Coastal Beats
Jun 13, 2:00 - 4:30 PM GMT+1
The Golden Lion Hotel, The Grn, Hunstanton PE36 6BQ, UK
Get your tickets
'BreastFest' Fundraising Festival
Event
'BreastFest' Fundraising Festival
Aug 1, 1:00 - 11:00 PM GMT+1
Dersingham Football Field
Get your tickets
Breast of Friends Brunch
Event
Breast of Friends Brunch
Aug 29, 12:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Village Hall, Wisbech Rd, Outwell, PE14 8PA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Breast of Friends
Donation
Donate to Breast of Friends
£10 of £1,000 goal
Donate today
Help us buy items for our Kindness Corner
Donation
Help us buy items for our Kindness Corner
Kindness Corner at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King’s LynnThe Kindness Corner is a community-led initiative supporting patients undergoing cancer treatment at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Run in partnership with Breast of Friends, it provides thoughtful care packages filled with donated comfort items such as toiletries, lip balms, snacks, and small treats.These items are freely available to patients during their treatment, offering a little boost of comfort, dignity, and kindness during what can be an incredibly difficult time.Funded and stocked through generous community donations, the Kindness Corner is a simple but powerful way local people can show care and support to those who need it most.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.breastoffriends.co.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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