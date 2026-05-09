Donation

Help us buy items for our Kindness Corner

Kindness Corner at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King’s LynnThe Kindness Corner is a community-led initiative supporting patients undergoing cancer treatment at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. Run in partnership with Breast of Friends, it provides thoughtful care packages filled with donated comfort items such as toiletries, lip balms, snacks, and small treats.These items are freely available to patients during their treatment, offering a little boost of comfort, dignity, and kindness during what can be an incredibly difficult time.Funded and stocked through generous community donations, the Kindness Corner is a simple but powerful way local people can show care and support to those who need it most.