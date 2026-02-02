Bridge2Aid empowers communities in Tanzania by providing access to dental care and training local healthcare workers. Their mission is to improve oral health and reduce suffering through sustainable healthcare solutions.
Past events
Past events
Auction
The Smile Within: the art show in aid of BDA Benevolent Fund and Bridge2Aid
May 16, 3:45 PM GMT+1
Online bidding ends at 3:45pm. The winning bidder can collect their artwork on Saturday 16 May from the stand (H94). If you’re unable to take your piece with you, we’re happy to arrange delivery—postage and packaging costs will be added and confirmed after purchase.