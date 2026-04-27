Bridgend Roller Derby
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Our mission
Bridgend Roller Derby empowers individuals through the sport of roller derby, fostering community, teamwork, and inclusivity. We rely on participant fees and fundraising to support our league and create opportunities for all members.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Bridgend Roller Derby's TATTOO Raffle
Apr 27, 6:00 PM - May 17, 5:21 PM GMT+1
Raffle
Bridgend Roller Derby's Local Raffle
May 11, 8:00 PM - May 17, 3:30 PM GMT+1
Contact information
[email protected]
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