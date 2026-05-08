British Animal Rescue & Trauma Care Association

British Animal Rescue & Trauma Care Association

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Our mission

BARTA is dedicated to enhancing animal rescue efforts through trauma care and emergency response training. We provide essential resources and support to responders, ensuring the safety and well-being of animals in crisis situations.
Past events
Past events
BARTA Veterinary Responder Course
Event
BARTA Veterinary Responder Course
May 8, 9:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Kirkley Hall, Kirkley, Newcastle upon Tyne NE20 0BB, UK
More ways to support us
BARTA Shop
Shop
BARTA Shop
The BARTA shop offer a small range of materials and kit to support animal rescue and emergency response efforts. Our inventory is specifically curated to assist veterinary emergency responders and rescue teams in high-pressure environments.Our current range includes:- Waterproof Prompts: These durable, weather-resistant guides contain essential information for any veterinary / emergency responder, providing critical guidance during active animal rescue operations.- Responder Kit Bags: These comprehensive bags are designed to house all necessary emergency equipment in a single, organised, and portable solution.- Fire Boxes: We offer specialised fire-proof boxes designed to protect and store important documents, ensuring that critical information remains secure and accessible even in extreme conditions.
View shop

Our website

https://www.bartacic.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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