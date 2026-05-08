British Animal Rescue & Trauma Care Association

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BARTA Shop

The BARTA shop offer a small range of materials and kit to support animal rescue and emergency response efforts. Our inventory is specifically curated to assist veterinary emergency responders and rescue teams in high-pressure environments.Our current range includes:- Waterproof Prompts: These durable, weather-resistant guides contain essential information for any veterinary / emergency responder, providing critical guidance during active animal rescue operations.- Responder Kit Bags: These comprehensive bags are designed to house all necessary emergency equipment in a single, organised, and portable solution.- Fire Boxes: We offer specialised fire-proof boxes designed to protect and store important documents, ensuring that critical information remains secure and accessible even in extreme conditions.