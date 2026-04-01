British Microlight Aircraft Association

We've created a series of one day courses to help build microlight pilot's skills and knowledge and so help increase safety. We have options in the south at Popham airfield and in the north at Barton airfield.

Review and book any of the courses below and do pop back as the list will grow and follow demand. If a course that you would like to attend is full then please email [email protected] to be waitlisted in case a space becomes available or to be made a ware of future courses.