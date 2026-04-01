British Microlight Aircraft Association

British Microlight Aircraft Association

Subscribe

Our mission

We've created a series of one day courses to help build microlight pilot's skills and knowledge and so help increase safety. We have options in the south at Popham airfield and in the north at Barton airfield.

Review and book any of the courses below and do pop back as the list will grow and follow demand. If a course that you would like to attend is full then please email [email protected] to be waitlisted in case a space becomes available or to be made a ware of future courses.

Events
Events
Flight planning - Popham airfield
Event
Flight planning - Popham airfield
Sep 7, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Coxford Down, Winchester SO21 3BD, UK
Get your tickets
Rotax 912 - Popham airfield
Event
Rotax 912 - Popham airfield
Sep 8, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Coxford Down, Winchester SO21 3BD, UK
Get your tickets
SkyDemon - Popham airfield
Event
SkyDemon - Popham airfield
Sep 14, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Coxford Down, Winchester SO21 3BD, UK
Get your tickets
First Aid for pilots - Popham airfield
Event
First Aid for pilots - Popham airfield
Sep 15, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Coxford Down, Winchester SO21 3BD, UK
Get your tickets
Channel Crossing - Popham airfield
Event
Channel Crossing - Popham airfield
Sep 16, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Coxford Down, Winchester SO21 3BD, UK
Get your tickets
SkyDemon - Barton aerodrome
Event
SkyDemon - Barton aerodrome
Oct 12, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Liverpool Rd, Eccles, Manchester M30 7SA, UK
Get your tickets
Channel Crossing - Barton aerodrome
Event
Channel Crossing - Barton aerodrome
Oct 13, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Liverpool Rd, Eccles, Manchester M30 7SA, UK
Get your tickets
Flight planning - Barton aerodrome
Event
Flight planning - Barton aerodrome
Oct 11, 9:30 AM - Oct 14, 5:00 PM GMT+1
Liverpool Rd, Eccles, Manchester M30 7SA, UK
Get your tickets
First Aid for pilots - Barton aerodrome
Event
First Aid for pilots - Barton aerodrome
Oct 14, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Liverpool Rd, Eccles, Manchester M30 7SA, UK
Get your tickets
Rotax 912 - Popham airfield (2)
Event
Rotax 912 - Popham airfield (2)
Oct 19, 9:30 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Coxford Down, Winchester SO21 3BD, UK
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.bmaa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by