Brunswick Organic Nurseries Ltd

Donation

Sort our Sewers

Sorry about our toilet humour, but could you spare a few pounds to help us spend a penny?Our septic tank system is at breaking point and there's been two winters during which our Brunswick community, many of whom have physical and learning disabilities, have had to use cold and draughty outside toilets.We have all the plans completed and are ready to start work but it’s going to cost an eye-watering £100,000! This is a daunting bill to face as an independent charity, which will drain our funds and hit us really hard.David, who attends Brunswick throughout the week says, "Coming to Brunswick is everything to me. I really don’t like having to use the outdoor toilets because its cold, smelly and dark. Please can you help us?"“We’re desperate to get this done as quickly as possible,” say Co-Directors, Lauren and Michael. “Please donate today so we can get this vital work completed and still have enough money to grow for the future and keep benefitting everyone who is part of the brilliant Brunswick Community!”Thank you for your support!