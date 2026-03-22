Buta Azerbaijan Scotland Association
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Buta Azerbaijan Scotland Association
Our mission
Buta Azerbaijan Scotland Association fosters cultural connection by celebrating Azerbaijani traditions in Scotland, particularly through the Novruz Gala, which promotes community ties, heritage preservation, and cultural immersion for all ages.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Scolty Stroll and Samovar
May 31, 11:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Banchory AB31 5HT, UK
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Contact information
[email protected]
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