Cairde na Scoile Léim an Mhadaidh
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Our mission
Cairde na Scoile Léim an Mhadaidh supports the Irish language and culture through educational initiatives, fostering a vibrant community for children and families. They aim to enhance learning experiences in their local Gaelscoil and Naíscoil.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
🌟 Win a Thermomix TM6 (Worth £1,000+)! 🌟
Apr 1, 11:00 AM - Apr 30, 3:00 PM GMT+1
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/cairdeglam
Contact information
[email protected]
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