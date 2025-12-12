Callington Lions
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Our mission
Callington Lions is dedicated to enhancing community life by organizing events that support local initiatives and assist neighbors in need. Through fundraising and engagement, they foster connections and strengthen the community spirit.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
Callington Lions's Duck Race 2026
May 24, 2:00 PM - Jun 2, 6:00 PM GMT+1
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Event
Sippers before Slippers then home by 10
Jun 6, 6:30 - 9:30 PM GMT+1
Well St, Callington PL17 7AU, UK
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Event
Race Night
Jun 13, 7:30 - 10:30 PM GMT+1
Callington Town Hall, The Town Hall, New Rd, Callington PL17 7BE, UK
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Event
Summer Bingo
Jun 19, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Callington Town Hall, The Town Hall, New Rd, Callington PL17 7BE, UK
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Event
Wandering Elderberries Shanty Night
Aug 8, 7:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Callington Town Hall, The Town Hall, New Rd, Callington PL17 7BE, UK
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See more
Our website
https://www.callingtonlions.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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