Callington Lions

Callington Lions

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Our mission

Callington Lions is dedicated to enhancing community life by organizing events that support local initiatives and assist neighbors in need. Through fundraising and engagement, they foster connections and strengthen the community spirit.
Events
Events
Callington Lions's Duck Race 2026
Raffle
Callington Lions's Duck Race 2026
May 24, 2:00 PM - Jun 2, 6:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
Sippers before Slippers then home by 10
Event
Sippers before Slippers then home by 10
Jun 6, 6:30 - 9:30 PM GMT+1
Well St, Callington PL17 7AU, UK
Get your tickets
Race Night
Event
Race Night
Jun 13, 7:30 - 10:30 PM GMT+1
Callington Town Hall, The Town Hall, New Rd, Callington PL17 7BE, UK
Get your tickets
Summer Bingo
Event
Summer Bingo
Jun 19, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Callington Town Hall, The Town Hall, New Rd, Callington PL17 7BE, UK
Get your tickets
Wandering Elderberries Shanty Night
Event
Wandering Elderberries Shanty Night
Aug 8, 7:00 - 8:00 PM GMT+1
Callington Town Hall, The Town Hall, New Rd, Callington PL17 7BE, UK
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.callingtonlions.org.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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