Canolfan Bethlehem Cyf
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Canolfan Bethlehem Cyf

Canolfan Bethlehem Cyf

Our mission

Mae Canolfan Bethlehem yn dathlu treftadaeth Cymru drwy ddigwyddiadau cymunedol, cerddoriaeth a’r celfyddydau yn Nhrefdraeth. Canolfan Bethlehem celebrates Welsh heritage through community events, music, and the arts in Newport, North Pembrokeshire.
Past events
Past events
Tom Jenkins LIVE @ Canolfan Bethlehem // with support from Rhi Jorj
Event
Tom Jenkins LIVE @ Canolfan Bethlehem // with support from Rhi Jorj
Apr 23, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Bethlehem Chapel, Upper W St, Newport SA42 0TH, UK
DEWIN (+ CHWAER) // YN FYW - LIVE
Event
DEWIN (+ CHWAER) // YN FYW - LIVE
Apr 4, 7:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+1
Upper W St, Newport SA42 0TH, UK
Menna Richards - in conversation with - Tim Rhys Evans
Event
Menna Richards - in conversation with - Tim Rhys Evans
Mar 9, 6:30 - 8:30 PM GMT
Newport SA42 0TH, UK
Al Lewis YN FYW / LIVE @ Canolfan Bethlehem
Event
Al Lewis YN FYW / LIVE @ Canolfan Bethlehem
Dec 6, 7:00 - 9:00 PM GMT
Upper W St, Newport SA42 0TH, UK

Contact information

[email protected]
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