Canolfan Bethlehem Cyf

Mae Canolfan Bethlehem yn dathlu treftadaeth Cymru drwy ddigwyddiadau cymunedol, cerddoriaeth a’r celfyddydau yn Nhrefdraeth.
Canolfan Bethlehem celebrates Welsh heritage through community events, music, and the arts in Newport, North Pembrokeshire.
Past events
Past events
Event
Tom Jenkins LIVE @ Canolfan Bethlehem // with support from Rhi Jorj
Apr 23, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Bethlehem Chapel, Upper W St, Newport SA42 0TH, UK
Event
DEWIN (+ CHWAER) // YN FYW - LIVE
Apr 4, 7:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+1
Upper W St, Newport SA42 0TH, UK
Event
Menna Richards - in conversation with - Tim Rhys Evans