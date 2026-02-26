CARES
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CARES
Our mission
CARES supports humanitarian efforts for Ukraine, raising funds to provide essential aid like ambulances, medical equipment, and generators. Their mission is to save lives and alleviate suffering caused by the ongoing conflict.
Past events
Past events
Event
Charity Dinner for UKRAINE,
Feb 26, 7:00 - 10:30 PM GMT
Hotel Oasis Poseidonos 27 Glyfada Athens
Auction
CARES's Fundraiser for Ukraine
Feb 26, 10:00 PM GMT
4 Moraitini & 1 Ethnarchou Makariou Str. , Palaio Faliro, 175 61 Athens Greece
More ways to support us
Donation
In Memory of Dominic Bananaszkiewicz
£6,100 of £6,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://labelsforcares.co.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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