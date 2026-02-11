Castlecroft Primary School PTA fosters a vibrant community by organising engaging events like the Valentine’s Disco, with proceeds supporting the PTA to enhance educational resources and experiences for all Castlecroft students.
Past events
Past events
Event
Valentine’s Disco KS2
Feb 11, 4:45 - 6:00 PM GMT
Windmill Cres, Wolverhampton WV3 8HS, UK
Event
Valentine’s Disco EY & KS1
Feb 11, 3:30 - 4:30 PM GMT
Windmill Cres, Wolverhampton WV3 8HS, UK
Event
Castelcroft XMAS fair
Nov 28, 4:00 - 5:00 PM GMT
Windmill Cres, Wolverhampton WV3 8HS، المملكة المتحدة