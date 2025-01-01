CFC FAMILY MINISTRIES

CFC FAMILY MINISTRIES

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Our mission

CFC Family Ministries fosters spiritual growth and community among families through faith-based programs, encouraging deeper relationships with God and each other, while sharing Christ's love in everyday life.
Events
Events
CFC UK National Conference 2026
Event
CFC UK National Conference 2026
Jul 18, 9:00 AM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM GMT+1
Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, Birmingham B70 7JW, UK
Get your tickets

Our website

https://couplesforchristuk.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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