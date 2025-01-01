CFC FAMILY MINISTRIES
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Our mission
CFC Family Ministries fosters spiritual growth and community among families through faith-based programs, encouraging deeper relationships with God and each other, while sharing Christ's love in everyday life.
Events
Events
Event
CFC UK National Conference 2026
Jul 18, 9:00 AM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM GMT+1
Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, Birmingham B70 7JW, UK
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Our website
https://couplesforchristuk.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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