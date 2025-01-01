CIPL
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CIPL
Our mission
CIPL fosters community engagement and support for families at South Kensington Primary School, organizing events and fundraising initiatives to enhance children's educational experiences and create memorable celebrations.
Events
Events
Event
Malraux Artisan Fair Entry
Jun 14, 4:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
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Event
Boum CM2 LFCG 2026
Jun 23, 6:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+1
35 Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 2DG, UK
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Event
Entrée parents - fête de l'école Primaire SK 2026
Jun 26, 8:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Queensberry Way, South Kensington, London SW7, UK
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Our website
https://cipl.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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