Combe St Nicholas School Parent Friend Association

Combe St Nicholas School Parent Friend Association

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Our mission

The Combe St Nicholas School Parent Friend Association fosters community spirit and supports the school by organizing engaging events like the Dragon Egg Hunt, enhancing children's experiences and promoting family involvement in education.
Events
Events
COMBE FEST
Event
COMBE FEST
Jul 11, 2:00 - 11:00 PM GMT+1
Combe Saint Nicholas Football Club, Chard TA20 3HQ, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
COMBE FEST Merchandise
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COMBE FEST Merchandise
Official Combefest branded merchandise, available to pre-order ahead of the event!A range of adult and children’s clothing is available in various sizes and colours, all featuring the official Combefest branding. Perfect for showing your support and getting festival-ready!Please ensure you carefully select the correct size and colour when placing your order, as all items are made to order.Every item you buy helps our Parent Friend Association fund extra resources, clubs, and experiences for Combe St Nicholas pupils.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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