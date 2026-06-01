Crossways PTA
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Our mission
Crossways PTA supports our school community by organizing events like the Summer Fayre, raising funds to enhance student experiences and educational opportunities.
Events
Events
Raffle
Summer Fayre 2026 Raffle
Jun 26, 4:10 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
More ways to support us
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Summer Fayre 2026 Tokens
Tokens can be used at all the school stalls, also at the Bar & BBQ. They cannot be used at any external stalls.
View shop
Contact information
[email protected]
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