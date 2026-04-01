DWC Emery
DWC Emery
Our mission
DWC Emery empowers young dancers by providing opportunities to perform and compete. We raise funds to support students' participation in prestigious events, fostering talent and teamwork while representing England on international stages.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
WIN £500 & HELP OUR DANCERS GET TO DUBLIN
Apr 1, 10:00 AM - Apr 29, 8:00 PM GMT+1
Raffle
Silva Belles's Raffle 2026
Jan 31, 12:00 PM - Feb 14, 8:00 PM GMT
Our website
https://www.silvastarevents.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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