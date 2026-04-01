DWC Emery
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DWC Emery

DWC Emery

Our mission

DWC Emery empowers young dancers by providing opportunities to perform and compete. We raise funds to support students' participation in prestigious events, fostering talent and teamwork while representing England on international stages.
Past events
Past events
WIN £500 & HELP OUR DANCERS GET TO DUBLIN
Raffle
WIN £500 & HELP OUR DANCERS GET TO DUBLIN
Apr 1, 10:00 AM - Apr 29, 8:00 PM GMT+1
Raffle
Silva Belles's Raffle 2026
Jan 31, 12:00 PM - Feb 14, 8:00 PM GMT

Our website

https://www.silvastarevents.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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