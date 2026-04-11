East London, Essex and East Anglia Bendobendo
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Our mission
East London, Essex and East Anglia Bendobendo supports community development through cultural events and initiatives, fostering unity and empowerment among diverse groups in the region.
Past events
Past events
Event
Kabaka Birthday Run 2026
Apr 11, 11:00 - 7:00 PM GMT+1
Longbridge Rd, Barking IG11 8TA, UK
Event
Kutuuza ba Miruka function
Mar 1, 4:00 PM - Mar 11, 11:00 PM GMT
176 Goodmayes Lane, Ilford , IG3 9PP
Contact information
[email protected]
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