Ecclesbourne Croydon PTFA
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Our mission
Ecclesbourne Croydon PTFA supports the community by organizing engaging events and activities that foster family involvement and raise funds for local schools, enhancing educational experiences for students within the Pegasus Academy Trust.
Events
Events
Event
Ecclesbourne PTFA - Inflatables Family Fun Day
Jun 28, 12:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Atlee Cl, Croydon, Thornton Heath CR7 7FA, UK
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Our website
https://www.ecclesbourneptfa.co.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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