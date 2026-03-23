Friends of Abbey Farm PTA
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Friends of Abbey Farm PTA
Our mission
Friends of Abbey Farm PTA enhances the educational experience by fundraising for essential school equipment, fostering community spirit, and organizing engaging events like the Spring Disco to support students and families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Egg Trail
Mar 23, 4:00 PM - Apr 13, 3:00 PM GMT+1
Event
Spring Disco
Mar 20, 3:30 - 5:15 PM GMT
Diamond Cres, Swindon SN25 2SJ, UK
Contact information
[email protected]
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