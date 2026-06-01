Friends of Meadow Green School

Friends of Meadow Green School

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Our mission

Friends of Meadow Green School supports educational projects that enhance children's experiences. Through fundraising events like raffles, they aim to provide resources and opportunities that enrich the learning environment for all students.
Events
Events
Friends of Meadow Green School Summer Raffle 2026
Raffle
Friends of Meadow Green School Summer Raffle 2026
Jun 1, 9:00 AM - Jul 4, 5:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
More ways to support us
Sports Day Drinks
Custom
Sports Day Drinks
All drinks £1 each🏃🥤
Learn more

Our website

https://www.meadowgreen.worcs.sch.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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