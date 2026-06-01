Friends of Meadow Green School
Subscribe
Our mission
Friends of Meadow Green School supports educational projects that enhance children's experiences. Through fundraising events like raffles, they aim to provide resources and opportunities that enrich the learning environment for all students.
Events
Events
Raffle
Friends of Meadow Green School Summer Raffle 2026
Jun 1, 9:00 AM - Jul 4, 5:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
More ways to support us
Custom
Sports Day Drinks
All drinks £1 each🏃🥤
Learn more
Our website
https://www.meadowgreen.worcs.sch.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by