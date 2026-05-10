Friends Of Newport School (FONS, BARNSTAPLE)

Friends Of Newport School (FONS, BARNSTAPLE)

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Our mission

Friends of Newport School (FONS) enriches student experiences through community events like movie nights, promoting literacy and creativity by showcasing films based on books, fostering a love for reading and learning in a fun environment.
Events
Events
Car Boot Sale
Event
Car Boot Sale
May 10, 10:00 AM - May 22, 12:00 PM GMT+1
Landkey Rd, Barnstaple EX32 9BW, UK
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Contact information

[email protected]
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