Friends Of Newport School (FONS, BARNSTAPLE)
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Our mission
Friends of Newport School (FONS) enriches student experiences through community events like movie nights, promoting literacy and creativity by showcasing films based on books, fostering a love for reading and learning in a fun environment.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Car Boot Sale
May 10, 10:00 AM - May 22, 12:00 PM GMT+1
Landkey Rd, Barnstaple EX32 9BW, UK
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Contact information
[email protected]
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