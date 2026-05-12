Friends of Poplar Primary School

Friends of Poplar Primary School

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Our mission

Friends of Poplar Primary School supports educational enrichment through fundraising events, fostering community involvement, and enhancing the learning experience for students at Poplar Primary School.
Events
Events
Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Auction 2026
Auction
Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Auction 2026
Jul 3, 12:00 AM GMT+1
Poplar Rd S, London SW19 3JZ, UK
View auction
Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Raffle 2026
Raffle
Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Raffle 2026
May 21, 9:00 AM - Jul 5, 8:00 PM GMT+1
View raffle
More ways to support us
Poplar Primary School PTA Shop
Shop
Poplar Primary School PTA Shop
View shop

Our website

https://www.poplarprimarypta.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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