Friends of Poplar Primary School
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Our mission
Friends of Poplar Primary School supports educational enrichment through fundraising events, fostering community involvement, and enhancing the learning experience for students at Poplar Primary School.
Events
Events
Auction
Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Auction 2026
Jul 3, 12:00 AM GMT+1
Poplar Rd S, London SW19 3JZ, UK
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Raffle
Friends of Poplar Primary's Summer Raffle 2026
May 21, 9:00 AM - Jul 5, 8:00 PM GMT+1
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More ways to support us
Shop
Poplar Primary School PTA Shop
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Our website
https://www.poplarprimarypta.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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